Red Sox Vs. White Sox Lineups: Rick Porcello Starts Series Finale For Boston

The Boston Red Sox will send Rick Porcello to the mound Sunday afternoon at Fenway Park as they try to take two of three games from their weekend series against the Chicago White Sox.

Porcello takes a two-game win streak into Sunday. His last outing was particularly impressive. He went 6 1/3 innings and gave up just two runs in a victory over the defending World Series champion Houston Astros.

The Red Sox have made a few changes to their lineup.

Sandy Leon replaces Christian Vazquez at catcher and will bat ninth. Mitch Moreland will play first base and bat third, and Brock Holt gets the start at second base with Eduardo Nunez getting a rest.

Here are the lineups for both teams.

BOSTON RED SOX (44-21)

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Mitch Moreland, 1B

J.D. Martinez, DH

Rafael Devers, 3B

Brock Holt, 2B

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Blake Swihart, RF

Sandy León, C

Rick Porcello, RHP (8-2, 3.49 ERA)

CHICAGO WHITE SOX (21-41)

Yoan Moncada, 2B

Jolmer Sanchez, 3B

Jose Abreu, DH

Daniel Palka, RF

Matt Davidson, 1B

Omar Narvaez, C

Tim Anderson, SS

Charlie Tilson, LF

Trayce Thompson, CF

Reynaldo Lopez, RHP (1-4, 3.42 ERA)