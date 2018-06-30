Red Sox Vs. Yankees Lineup: Chris Sale Starts, Steve Pearce Sits For Boston

The Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees will meet Saturday for the second game of their three-game series at Yankee Stadium.
The Red Sox were outclassed Friday night, as the Yankees pounded Eduardo Rodriguez en route to an 8-1 victory over their American League East rivals. But Boston will hand the ball to ace left-hander Chris Sale as it looks to even the series at one game apiece.
Sale will be opposite New York right-hander Sonny Gray, who has underwhelmed thus far in the 2018 season.
As for the lineups, Mitch Moreland will start at first in place of Steve Pearce, who went 2-for-4 in his Red Sox debut Friday. Sandy Leon will start at catcher as Christian Vazquez will begin the game on the bench.
Here are the full lineups for Saturday’s Red Sox-Yankees game:
RED SOX (55-28)
Mookie Betts, RF
Andrew Benintendi, LF
J.D. Martinez, DH
Mitch Moreland, 1B
Xander Bogaerts, SS
Rafael Devers, 3B
Eduardo Nunez, 2B
Sandy Leon, C
Jackie Bradley Jr., CF
Chris Sale, LHP (7-4, 2.56 ERA)
YANKEES (53-26)
Aaron Hicks, CF
Aaron Judge, RF
Giancarlo Stanton, DH
Gleyber Torres, 2B
Didi Gregorius, SS
Miguel Andujar, 3B
Brandon Drury, 1B
Austin Romine, C
Brett Gardner, LF
Sonny Gray, RHP (5-5, 4.93 ERA)
