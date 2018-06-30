Red Sox Vs. Yankees Lineup: Chris Sale Starts, Steve Pearce Sits For Boston

Photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees will meet Saturday for the second game of their three-game series at Yankee Stadium.

The Red Sox were outclassed Friday night, as the Yankees pounded Eduardo Rodriguez en route to an 8-1 victory over their American League East rivals. But Boston will hand the ball to ace left-hander Chris Sale as it looks to even the series at one game apiece.

Sale will be opposite New York right-hander Sonny Gray, who has underwhelmed thus far in the 2018 season.

As for the lineups, Mitch Moreland will start at first in place of Steve Pearce, who went 2-for-4 in his Red Sox debut Friday. Sandy Leon will start at catcher as Christian Vazquez will begin the game on the bench.

Here are the full lineups for Saturday’s Red Sox-Yankees game:

RED SOX (55-28)

Mookie Betts, RF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

J.D. Martinez, DH

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Rafael Devers, 3B

Eduardo Nunez, 2B

Sandy Leon, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Chris Sale, LHP (7-4, 2.56 ERA)

YANKEES (53-26)

Aaron Hicks, CF

Aaron Judge, RF

Giancarlo Stanton, DH

Gleyber Torres, 2B

Didi Gregorius, SS

Miguel Andujar, 3B

Brandon Drury, 1B

Austin Romine, C

Brett Gardner, LF

Sonny Gray, RHP (5-5, 4.93 ERA)