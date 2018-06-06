Red Sox Wrap: Steven Wright’s Seven Scoreless Innings Lift Boston To 6-0 Win

Steven Wright was stellar in his first start of the 2018 season.

After coming off the disabled list and beginning the season in the bullpen, the knuckleballer pitched seven scoreless innings en route to the Boston Red Sox’s 6-0 win over the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday night.

Wright threw 95 pitches with 67 of those being strikes, while J.D. Martinez and Xander Bogaerts drove in three runs for Boston while the offense collectively had 10 hits on the night.

Boston now has won three straight games and have a league-best 42 victories.

With the win, the Red Sox climb to 42-19, while the Tigers slip to 29-33.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Solid.

Between Wright’s start and the offense getting to the Tigers early and often, the win for the Sox was a full team effort.

ON THE BUMP

— It looked as if Wright was going to get into some early trouble in the first inning after Leonys Martin tried to score on a Nicholas Castellanos double deep to left field, but a nice relay from Andrew Benintendi and Bogaerts allowed Christian Vazquez to apply the tag for the out.

But the knuckleballer would settle down after that, tossing seven innings of scoreless ball with six strikeouts.

— Hector Velazquez pitched a scoreless eighth inning.

— Brandon Workman, who was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket earlier Tuesday, closed out the game with a scoreless ninth.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— Martinez gave the Sox a 2-0 lead in the first after he launched his 20th home run deep to center, good for the Major League Baseball lead.

First player to hit 20 home runs this season? That would be J.D. Martinez. pic.twitter.com/hFDWxXgOpq — NESN (@NESN) June 5, 2018

— Boston added two more runs in the fourth after Martinez reached second on an error and Mitch Moreland singled before Eduardo Nunez drove in Martinez for the 3-0 lead with an RBI single. Rafael Devers grounded into a double play, however it was enough to plate the fourth run for the Sox.

— Bogaerts made it 5-0 after he sent his ninth home run of the season into the Sox’s bullpen.

Xander Bogaerts puts the first pitch of the fifth inning into the seats. pic.twitter.com/2Kf79uWMdq — NESN (@NESN) June 6, 2018

— The Red Sox extended their lead to 6-0 on a Brock Holt ground out before leaving the bases loaded to end the inning.

— Devers, Vazquez and Brock Holt all went hitless on the night.

TWEET OF THE GAME

Martinez likes Fenway Park.

J.D. Martinez has 13 homers in 28 games at Fenway Park this year, on pace for 37 homers at home. The most ever hit in a single season at Fenway was Jimmie Fox, who hit 35 in 1938. He also hit .405 at Fenway that year. Second-most was Jim Rice and Fred Lynn with 28. — Jason Mastrodonato (@JMastrodonato) June 6, 2018

UP NEXT

The two sides will play the second of their three-game set Wednesday night from Fenway Park. Eduardo Rodriguez will get the ball for Boston and be opposed by Blaine Hardy. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images