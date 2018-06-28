Red Sox Wrap: Three Home Runs Help Lift Boston To 9-6 Victory Over Angels

Photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Red Sox have outscored the Los Angeles Angels each time they’ve met this season, and Wednesday night was no different.

Boston put up six runs in the second inning while Rick Porcello pitched 5 2/3 innings, giving up four runs (all earned) with five strikeouts as the team took the second game from the Angels, a 9-6 victory at Fenway Park.

LA made it interesting after tying the game in the seventh inning and threatening to do damage in the eighth, but after Boston went back up, the Angels just couldn’t recover.

Eduardo Nunez, Sandy Leon and J.D. Martinez all homered in that six-run second en route to the victory, with Leon and Martinez driving in six of Boston’s nine runs.

The Red Sox now have outscored Los Angeles 45-10 this season and improved to 54-27 on the campaign while the Angels fall to 41-40.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Close.

Boston saw a six-run lead disappear before going up by two runs in the seventh. Although LA threatened with the bases loaded in the eighth, the Sox were able to hold on for the win.

ON THE BUMP

— Porcello held his opponent scoreless until the fifth inning when Ian Kinsler homered to left to put the Angels on the board.

Afterward, the righty collected five strikeouts before running into some trouble in the sixth. After getting the first out, Porcello surrendered back-to-back singles, which paved the way for a three-run shot into the Green Monster off the bat of Martin Maldonado to cut the Angels’ deficit down to just two runs.

Porcello would get the second out before his night concluded.

— Heath Hembree came in and got Kinsler to fly out to end the inning.

— Joe Kelly relieved Hembree in the seventh and got himself into some trouble after he put runners on the corners with one out. Luis Valbuena sharply singled back to the pitcher, but he threw the ball into center field trying to initiate a double play, allowing Los Angeles’ fifth run to score.

The Angels came back to tie the game at six on an Andrelton Simmons double. Kelly would then get Kole Calhoun to strike out looking before his night came to a close.

— Matt Barnes got the final out of the seventh on a Maldonado strikeout with runners on second and third, before putting runners on first and second in the eighth.

— Craig Kimbrel relieved Barnes and walked Albert Pujols to load the bags, but ended the frame with a huge swinging strikeout of Valbuena to end LA’s threat of any potential damage. The closer pitched a 1-2-3 ninth to seal the win and earn his 23rd save of the season.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— A six-run second inning gave the Sox a comfortable lead over the Angels. All six runs came via solo, two-run and three-run homers. First, Nunez got the scoring started with his solo shot to center.

More like Edyardo Nunez pic.twitter.com/CEEXB61uki — NESN (@NESN) June 27, 2018

Leon decided to tack on two more runs with his no-doubter into the Green Monster.

Silver Slugger Sandy with a no-doubter. pic.twitter.com/VOH2GkzxTR — NESN (@NESN) June 28, 2018

Martinez then decided it was his turn and launched his league-leading 25th home run of the campaign.

— After the Angels came back to tie the game at six in the sixth, Boston took back the lead. With two outs, Nunez drew a walk before he turned on the jets and scored on a Rafael Devers triple.

Leon then plated Devers with a single to make the score 8-6.

— Boston went up by three in the eighth when Martinez scored on a wild pitch for its ninth run of the game, but the Angels would lose one of their pitchers after Jake Jewell took an awkward slide attempting to cover home.

The pitcher, who was just called up from the minor leagues earlier in the day, had to be taken out on a stretcher after his ankle appeared to get caught under him.

— Martinez, Devers and Leon all had multiple hits on the night, with Devers leading the way with three.

— Mitch Moreland was the only member of the starting nine to go hitless.

TWEET OF THE GAME

*Insert crying laughing emoji.*

You know what’s funnier than 24? 25. 😂 pic.twitter.com/md8bWzm3SW — Red Sox (@RedSox) June 28, 2018

UP NEXT

The two sides will wrap up their three-game set Thursday night from Fenway Park. Brian Johnson will get the ball for Boston and be opposed by Jaime Barria. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET.