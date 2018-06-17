Red Sox Wrap: Boston Blasts Three Home Runs In 9-3 Win Vs. Mariners

Photo via Jennifer Buchanan/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Red Sox and Seattle Mariners put on a show in their four-game weekend series at Safeco Field.

After Seattle took two of the first three games of the series, the Red Sox flexed their muscles Sunday, hitting three home runs in a 9-3 win.

Boston hung a five spot on the board in the third inning against Mariners starter Mike Leake, capped off by a three-run home run from Rafael Devers. Jackie Bradley Jr. and Xander Bogaerts added home runs of their own in the seventh inning, and Eduardo Rodriguez kept the M’s bats quiet, earning his ninth win of the season.

With the win, the Red Sox improve to 49-24, while the Mariners fall to 46-26.

Here’s how it unfolded:

GAME IN A WORD

Split.

The Red Sox crushed three home runs to earn a split against the American League West-leading Mariners.

ON THE BUMP

— Rodriguez had another solid start for the Red Sox. The young left-hander allowed two runs on six hits while striking out nine in six innings of work.

The Red Sox left-hander got into trouble in the third inning when he allowed a single to Dee Gordon and walked Jean Segura to put runners on first and second with two outs, but he struck out Mitch Haniger looking to end the frame.

Seattle got on the board in the fourth inning when Nelson Cruz launched a solo home run to left field to make it 5-1.

The Mariners loaded the bases with no outs in the fifth inning ahead of Segura. The M’s shortstop drove in a run by grounding into a force out, but that was all Seattle was able to put together. Rodriguez got Haniger to fly out to shallow right and Cruz to foul out to first base to end the frame.

— Matt Barnes tossed a scoreless seventh inning.

— Brandon Workman struggled in the eighth inning. The right-hander issued walks to Haniger and Cruz before surrendering a two-out RBI double to Ryon Healy to make it 9-3 and end his day after 2/3 of an inning.

— Hector Velazquez put out the fire in the eighth inning, getting Guillermo Heredia to groundout to shortstop to end the inning. He also put up a zero in the ninth inning.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— The Red Sox put together a two-out rally against Leake in the top of the third inning. Andrew Benintendi singled to center and Bogaerts followed with a base hit to right. After J.D. Martinez drew a walk, Mitch Moreland laced a two-run single to center field to give Boston a 2-0 lead. Devers put an exclamation point on the barrage by launching a three-run home run to right field to make it 5-0.

Rafael Devers sent his 11th home run of the season a looooong way. pic.twitter.com/GDbprQtSX3 — NESN (@NESN) June 17, 2018

— Boston added to its lead in the seventh inning when Bradley Jr. smashed a solo home run to center field to make it 6-2. Then after a Benintendi single, Bogaerts hammered a two-run blast to left-center field to make it 8-2.

— The Red Sox tacked on another run in the eighth when Benintendi drove in Christian Vazquez with a sacrifice fly to center field.

— Benintendi went 3-for-4 with an RBI.

— Bogaerts, Moreland and Devers each recorded two hits apiece.

— Martinez, Bradley, Vazquez and Brock Holt each had one hit.

— Mookie Betts went hitless.

TWEET OF THE DAY

Happy Father’s Day, JBJ.

Some insurance as Emerson Bradley's dad homers to center field. 6-2 Sox. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) June 17, 2018

UP NEXT

The Red Sox will continue their 10-game road trip Tuesday when they face the Minnesota Twins. Chris Sale will get the ball for Boston and will be opposed by Jose Berrios. First pitch is scheduled for 8:10 p.m. ET.