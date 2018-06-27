Red Sox Wrap: Boston Smacks Four Home Runs In 9-1 Trouncing Of Angels

The Boston Red Sox have been one of the better power-hitting teams in Major League Baseball this season, and that was on full display Tuesday night.

Four home runs powered the Sox to a 9-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels in the series opener of a three-game set at Fenway Park.

Mookie Betts, Jackie Bradley Jr., Christian Vazquez and J.D. Martinez were responsible for the four longballs, while Boston starter David Price allowed just one run over six innings.

The Red Sox climb to 53-27 with the win, while the Angels fall to 41-39 with the loss.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Slugfest.

It was one dinger after another for the Sox, while even the Angels’ lone run came off a homer.

ON THE BUMP

— Price put together a solid six innings of work. He allowed one run on five hits with two walks and seven strikeouts as he climbed to 9-5 on the season.

The only trouble Price wandered into came in the third inning. With a 5-0 cushion, he allowed a one-out solo home run to Chris Young before loading the bases with two outs. With the bases juiced, however, Price got Albert Pujols to ground out to end the inning.

The southpaw pitched 1-2-3 frames in the first and second, and aside from the third inning Price didn’t allow a runner past first base.

— Heath Hembree pitched a 1-2-3 seventh inning with a pair of strikeouts.

— Brandon Workman retired the side in order in the eighth with a strikeout.

— Justin Haley — who was called up earlier in the day — ended the game with a 1-2-3 ninth.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— Betts didn’t wait long to make his mark on the game, putting the first pitch he saw into the Sox bullpen to make it 1-0 Boston in the first inning.

— The Red Sox piled on more runs in the second, chasing Angels starter John Lamb after posting four runs in the frame.

Eduardo Nunez led the inning off with a single, and moved to second after Rafael Devers reached on a fielding error by second baseman Ian Kinsler. Then with one out, Bradley Jr. smacked a double to plate both runners and make it 3-0.

After a walk from Betts, Bradley scored on an Andrew Benintendi double to make it 4-0. And with the bases loaded and two down, Mitch Moreland drove in one with a single that deflected off Lamb. The inning ended the next at-bat on a Nunez pop out after Lamb was yanked from the game.

— From there Boston added to its lead by clubbing three solo home runs. Bradley hit one into the Green Monster seats in the third inning, with Vazquez hitting a Monster light tower in the fifth. Martinez then made it 8-1 with a sixth-inning blast to right-center.

— The Red Sox added some additional runs in the seventh, with pinch hitter Blake Swihart leading the inning off with a single, followed by a one-out double from Vazquez to move Swihart to third. Bradley then drove Swihart in with a single to make it 9-1.

— All said, Bradley led the Sox with three hits, while Martinez and Vazquez added two apiece. Betts, Benintendi, Xander Bogaerts, Moreland, Nunez, Swihart and Brock Holt each had one. Devers and pinch-hitter Tzu-Wei Lin went hitless.

UP NEXT

The two sides will continue their three-game set Wednesday night, with first pitch from Fenway Park set for 7:10 p.m. ET. Rick Porcello is expected to get the ball for Boston and will be opposed by Andrew Heaney.

