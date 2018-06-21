Red Sox Wrap: Boston’s Offense Goes Silent In 4-1 Loss To Twins

Photo via Jordan Johnson/USA TODAY Sports

After a frustrating start to their series against the Minnesota Twins, it was deja vu all over again for the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday night.

The Red Sox struggled offensively for the second straight game, mustering up only four hits in their 4-1 loss at Target Field.

David Price didn’t have his best stuff in the second contest of the three-game series, but he battled through six innings to turn in a quality start. Unfortunately for the left-hander, Boston’s offense was nowhere to be found.

With the loss, the Sox dip to 49-26, while the Twins improve to 33-37.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Slump.

It’s been a tough stretch for the Red Sox, who have scored two runs or less in four of their last six games.

ON THE BUMP

— The Twins jumped on Price right from the get-go, as Robbie Grossman led off the game with a solo home run.

Price responded with clean frames despite allowing a one-out single to Ehire Adrianza in the second inning and a two-out triple to Eddie Rosario in the third. The fourth inning, however, wasn’t as kind to Price.

Brian Dozier led off the frame with a ringing double, followed by a Logan Morrison walk. Price did himself a big favor by inducing a double play on the next batter, but Max Kepler spoiled the left-hander’s potential magic act by blasting a two-run, go-ahead home run.

Price kept his composure, though, as he battled through a rocky fifth to get out of the inning unscathed. The southpaw’s best showing came in the sixth, the lone inning in which he sat down the side in order. It would be Price’s last, however, as manager Alex Cora decided to pull his starter at an even 100 pitches.

In total, Price tossed six innings, allowing three runs on seven hits while striking out three and walking one.

— Heath Hembree followed Price and tossed a 1-2-3 seventh inning with a strikeout.

— Brian Johnson labored through the eighth, allowing one run on one hit with a walk while throwing 30 pitches.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— After the Twins posted the game’s first run in the bottom of the first, Boston immediately responded in the top half of the second. Mitch Moreland led off the inning with a walk, as did Brock Holt two batters later. Jackie Bradley Jr. appeared to end the inning with a two-out grounder to first base, but Morrison’s throw to Lance Lynn was a bit high, allowing Bradley to reach safely and Moreland to score.

— Boston squandered a golden opportunity in the fourth when Moreland singled to lead off the inning, followed by a Rafael Devers walk. Brock Holt squashed the momentum with a double play before Christian Vazquez struck out to end the frame.

— Bradley and Andrew Benintendi both drew walks in the fifth, but the Sox failed to do any damage to the scoreboard.

— Mookie Betts accounted for two of the Sox’s four hits, while Xander Bogaerts (double) and Moreland provided the other base knocks.

— J.D. Martinez, Benintendi, Devers, Holt, Vazquez and Bradley all went hitless.

TWEET OF THE DAY

The irony.

David Price talked yesterday about how he's limited the two-out damage during his recent strong stretch. Gets double play there, almost out of jam, then allows 2-run homer with two outs. Twins ahead 3-1. — Christopher Smith (@SmittyOnMLB) June 21, 2018

UP NEXT

The Red Sox and Twins wrap up their three-game series Thursday afternoon. Rick Porcello is set to get the ball for Boston opposite Kyle Gibson. First pitch from Target Field is set for 1:10 p.m. ET.