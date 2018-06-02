Red Sox Wrap: Astros’ Three-Run Eighth Inning Dooms Boston In 7-3 Loss

An uncharacteristic seven combined runs given up by two of Boston’s dominant pitchers proved costly Friday night.

A three-run eighth inning for the Houston Astros ultimately sealed the Red Sox’s 7-3 loss at Minute Maid Park after a pair of home runs broke open what was a game in reach for Boston.

Chris Sale pitched six innings, giving up four runs (all earned) on six hits with six strikeouts, and Joe Kelly gave up three runs in the eighth before Houston locked up its 37th win of the season.

J.D. Martinez and Mitch Moreland did go back-to-back in the fourth inning to keep the Sox in this game, but it just wasn’t enough after the Astros’ bats added plenty of insurance late in the contest.

With the loss the Red Sox fall to 39-19, while the Astros improve to 37-22.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Disappointing.

Boston had this game within its reach up until that eighth inning and had chances to pull ahead, but couldn’t capitalize.

ON THE BUMP

— Sale got into a bit of trouble in the first inning after giving up a leadoff walk to George Springer followed by a single from Alex Bregman. The lefty should have collected back-to-back outs, but Carlos Correa’s third strike ricocheted down the first base line, allowing Springer to score.

A soft grounder to third would score Houston’s second run and just like Thursday night’s game, the Sox found themselves in a 2-0 hole after the first.

Springer drove in Houston’s third run of the game in the third when he smacked a solo home run to center before Yuli Gurriel drove in Correa for a 4-1 lead.

Sale did not allow any further damage after the third, but his night was done after the sixth inning when he retired the side in order.

— Matt Barnes pitched a scoreless seventh after putting two runners on base with no outs.

— The Astros added some insurance in the eighth off of Kelly when Correa cranked a solo home run to left before Evan Gattis drove in two with a homer of his own to break the game wide open, chasing Kelly from the game.

— Brian Johnson came in to close out the inning and did just that despite loading the bases. Johnson got Bregman to pop out to prevent any further damage from being done.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— The Sox got a run back in the second inning thanks to Brock Holt, who drove in Eduardo Nunez on a double to the center field gap.

— Moreland started the fourth inning off with his ninth home run of the season to cut Houston’s lead to two, but Martinez wanted in on the home run fun, and went back-to-back with Moreland as he slugged his league-leading 19th homer to right to bring the Sox within a run.

— The Red Sox threatened to do more damage in the fifth, putting runners on first and second, but Cole was able to end the threat with back-to-back strikeouts of Xander Bogaerts and Moreland.

— Boston put runners on second and third in the eighth with two outs, but couldn’t generate any runs as Rafael Devers flied out to end the frame.

— Andrew Benintendi and Devers were the only two members of the starting nine that were held hitless on the night.

UP NEXT

The two sides will continue their four-game set Saturday night from Minute Maid Park. David Price will be on the mound for Boston opposite Justin Verlander. First pitch is set for 7:15 p.m. ET.

