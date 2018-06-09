Red Sox Wrap: Pair Of Home Runs Lift Boston To 4-2 Win Over White Sox

The Boston Red Sox are back in the win column.

After dropping their last two games to the Detroit Tigers and Chicago White Sox, respectively, Boston got back to its winning ways Saturday with a 4-2 victory over the White Sox at Fenway Park.

Boston’s offense had a modest afternoon, but two home runs proved to be enough to top Chicago, especially after a quality start from David Price and a strong performance from the bullpen.

With the win, the Red Sox improve to 44-21, while the White Sox fall to 21-41.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Fortunate.

The Red Sox took advantage of a rough all-around game from the White Sox, as the visiting club committed three errors on the field and failed to capitalize on a few golden opportunities at the plate.

ON THE BUMP

— Price found himself in trouble right out of the gate. After Tim Anderson singled and Jose Rondon walked to lead off the first inning, Jose Abreu knocked in the game’s first run with an RBI double to deep center field. Two batters later, Kevan Smith made it 2-0 White Sox with an RBI groundout.

Boston’s starter settled in from there, retiring seven of the next eight batters after Smith. Price’s sharpest inning came in the fifth, as he sat down the side in order with two strikeouts. Chicago threatened to do damage in the sixth with two hits in the frame, but Price managed to get out of the inning unscathed.

Price exited the contest after the sixth. He allowed two runs on five hits with six strikeouts in the outing.

— Joe Kelly pitched a 1-2-3 seventh inning.

— Matt Barnes tossed a scoreless eighth despite allowing a one-out triple to Yolmer Sanchez and a two-out walk to Matt Davidson.

— Craig Kimbrel preserved the win with his 20th save of the season.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— The Red Sox pushed across their first run of the game in the first inning thanks to some help from their opponent. After Andrew Benintendi walked to lead off the game, Xander Bogaerts reached on a Tim Anderson fielding error. The White Sox’s defensive woes continued on the next batter, as the Southsiders failed to turn a J.D. Martinez groundout into a double play as a result of Yoan Moncada’s wild throw, which allowed Benintendi to score.

— With Boston down 2-1 in the second, Jackie Bradley Jr. evened the score with his third home run of the season, a solo shot to straightaway center field.

— After squandering back-to-back singles from Rafael Devers and Christian Vazquez in the fourth inning, the Red Sox grabbed the lead in the fifth thanks to Martinez. The veteran slugger belted his 21st home run of the season into Boston’s bullpen.

— Martinez and Vazquez both posted multi-hit games for Boston, with each hitter going 2-for-4.

— Sam Travis, Blake Swihart and Benintendi were the lone Red Sox starters who failed to record a hit.

TWEET OF THE DAY

Kelly celebrated his 30th birthday Saturday, and his team treated him to quite the cake.

