Red Sox Wrap: Pair Of Home Runs Lift Boston To 6-4 Victory Vs. Orioles

Make that two in a row for the Red Sox.

After failing to get on the scoreboard until the 12th inning Monday night, Boston wasted no time putting runs on the board Tuesday, rocking the Baltimore Orioles for six runs on nine hits in the Red Sox’s 6-4 victory at Camden Yards. Rafael Devers and Andrew Benintendi each hit a home run in the onslaught.

The team was without Mookie Betts, who was out of the lineup but available off the bench a day after making his return from the 10-day disabled list Monday.

Eduardo Rodriguez gave up eight hits, but he held Baltimore to just two runs over 5 2/3 innings while earning his eighth win of the season.

With the win, the Red Sox climb to 46-22, while the Orioles slip to 19-47.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Offense.

Baltimore starter David Hess didn’t fool the Sox at all, as Boston tagged the right-hander for five runs in 3 1/3 innings.

ON THE BUMP

— The Orioles jumped out to an early 1-0 lead when Joey Rickard sent a solo shot into the left-field seats to lead off the game.

Rodriguez got himself into some trouble in the second when Baltimore put runners on the corners with nobody out, but the lefty was able to buckle down, notching consecutive strikeouts and a fly out to end the inning.

The O’s brought the game within a run in the third on a Danny Valencia RBI single that scored Rickard from second.

The lefty’s night would conclude after going 5 2/3 innings giving up two earned runs on eight hits while striking out four and walking two.

— Hector Velazquez relieved Rodriguez in the sixth, getting the final out of the inning with a strikeout.

He loaded the bases in the seventh with one out before getting Trey Mancini to wave at a breaking ball for the second out.

— Joe Kelly was called upon to get the final out of the seventh and did just that by getting Jonathan Schoop to tap back to the mound to end the threat.

— Matt Barnes pitched the eighth and tossed a scoreless frame.

— Craig Kimbrel came in for the ninth and walked to batters in front of Mark Trumbo. The designated hitter shot a two-out, two-run double down the right field line to bring the Orioles within two. That’s as close as they would come, though, as Kimbrel struck out Pedro Alvarez to end the game.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— The 1-0 deficit quickly was erased in the second inning. Xander Bogaerts led off the inning with a walk, and Devers, who worked on his swing with J.D. Martinez over the weekend, followed with a homer to right for his 10th blast of the season.

The double-digit HR club is the place to be. 😎 pic.twitter.com/SWmrwgYVqO — Red Sox (@RedSox) June 12, 2018

— Benintendi extended the Red Sox’s lead to two when he hit a home run of his own to center in the third.

— The fourth inning was messy for Baltimore. Boston loaded the bases in front of Benintendi and the outfielder drew a walk to bring in a run and chase Hess from the game. The O’s brought in Miguel Castro and the righty promptly balked in a run to make it 5-2/ The damage would be limited to the two runs, however, as Mitch Moreland grounded into an inning-ending double play.

— Christian Vazquez drove in the sixth run for Boston with an RBI single that plated Bogaerts in the fifth inning.

— Jackie Bradley Jr. was the lone member of the starting nine to not record a hit.

— Vazquez went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored. He was the only member of Boston’s lineup to have a multi-hit game.

TWEET OF THE GAME

That’s some good company to join.

Rafael Devers of the @RedSox hit a home run in the second inning to reach 20 home runs in his career. He becomes the third player in Red Sox history to hit 20 home runs before turning 22, joining Tony Conigliaro and Ted Williams.#DirtyWater — Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) June 13, 2018

UP NEXT

The two sides will wrap up their three-game set Wednesday afternoon from Camden Yards. Chris Sale is set to get the ball for Boston, while the O’s will counter with Andrew Cashner. First pitch is set for 3:05 p.m. ET.

