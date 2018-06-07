Red Sox Wrap: Sox Beat Tigers 7-1, Extend Winning Streak To Four Games

The Boston Red Sox keep rolling.

Boston claimed its fourth straight victory Wednesday with a 7-1 win over the Detroit Tigers at Fenway Park.

Thanks to a four-run third inning the Sox cruised to victory, with starter Eduardo Rodriguez upping his record in the process to a solid 7-1 this season.

The Red Sox climb to 43-19 with the win, while the Tigers fall to 29-34.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Power.

The Red Sox didn’t lack in extra-base hits, with a pair of homers and four doubles paving the way to the win.

ON THE BUMP

— Rodriguez turned in yet another solid outing, allowing just one run on five hits with five strikeouts and one walk over 5 2/3 innings.

The most trouble the lefty found himself in was during the second inning. After a two-out triple to left from JaCoby Jones, Jose Iglesias singled to drive him in and put the Tigers ahead 1-0.

The following three innings lacked any drama. Rodriguez kept Detroit’s offense quiet allowing only one hit and recording a 1-2-3 fifth inning.

Rodriguez was lifted after recording two outs in the sixth and allowing runners to reach first and second.

— Heath Hembree replaced Rodriguez and immediately loaded the bases with a four-pitch walk to Jones, but then got Iglesias to line out to end the inning.

— Matt Barnes pitched a scoreless seventh inning, but it wasn’t without issue. The righty loaded up the bases with two outs before stranding all three and preserving the lead by inducing a James McCann groundout.

— Brandon Workman pitched a hitless, scoreless eighth inning.

— Bobby Poyner pitched a hitless, scoreless ninth inning.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— A third-inning offensive onslaught gave the Sox a comfortable cushion. Rafael Devers led the frame off with a single, then scored from first to tie the game at one on a Christian Vazquez double.

Jackie Bradley Jr. then was hit by a pitch, and reached third on an Andrew Benintendi double that scored Vazquez. The Sox kept on pounding doubles, as Xander Bogaerts brought both runners home with a two-bagger of his own to give Boston a 4-1 lead. All four runs in the stanza came with no outs.

— Benintendi furthered Boston’s lead in the fifth by blasting a homer into the Sox bullpen.

— Vazquez proceeded to add a little more breathing room in the seventh with a solo homer into the seats.

— Mitch Moreland led off the eighth by reaching second on a misplayed ball by Tigers right fielder Nicholas Castellanos, and scored two batters later on a single from Sam Travis to make it 7-1.

— Bogaerts and Vazquez each had three hits, while Benintendi and Devers had a pair.

— J.D. Martinez and Travis had one hit, while Moreland, Eduardo Nunez and Bradley Jr. went hitless.

UP NEXT

The Red Sox and Tigers will meet for the series finale of the three-game set Thursday night. First pitch from Fenway Park is set for 7:10 p.m. ET. Jalen Beeks is expected to get the ball for Boston and be opposed by Matthew Boyd.

