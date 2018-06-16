Red Sox Wrap: Sox Cough Up Three-Run Lead In 7-6 Loss To Mariners

Photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images

What looked to be an impressive comeback for the Boston Red Sox ended up being just the opposite.

The Red Sox blew a three-run lead Friday night in a 7-6 loss to the Seattle Mariners at Safeco Field.

Trailing 3-0 in the third, Boston tallied six runs to give themselves a comfortable advantage. It slowly slipped away in the ensuing innings, however, capped off by Denard Span’s two-run double in the eighth to put Seattle up by the decisive margin.

The Red Sox fall to 48-23 with the loss, while the Mariners climb to 45-25 with the win.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Turnaround.

Each team had their own impressive turnaround, with both sides eliminating three-run deficits.

ON THE BUMP

— Rick Porcello’s night got off to a bumpy start, but after the Red Sox gave him some run support he managed to preserve the lead. He finished his six innings of work having allowed four runs on seven hits with one walk and nine strikeouts.

It didn’t take long for the righty to put the Sox in a hole, surrendering a solo shot to Jean Segura with one out in the first inning.

The Sox deficit grew the following frame, with Seattle plating two more runs. After Kyle Seager doubled and Ryon Healy singled to lead off the inning, Ben Gamel grounded out, scoring Seager in the process. Then with two outs, Mike Zunino drove in Healy to make it 3-0 after the catcher’s grounder caught the bag at third base and went over Rafael Devers. Porcello then got the next out to end the stanza.

After 1-2-3 third and fourth innings, the 29-year-old got himself back into trouble in the fifth. With the Sox ahead 6-3, the Mariners put runners on first and second with two outs, and Mitch Haniger drove a run in on a single to left to make it 6-4. After Porcello walked Nelson Cruz the next at-bat to load the bases, he induced a grounder from Seager to end the inning.

Porcello pitched a 1-2-3 sixth in his final inning of work.

— Heath Hembree entered with a clean seventh and surrendered a solo home run to Zunino, the first batter he faced, cutting Boston’s advantage to one run. He walked a batter with two outs, but got Cruz to fly out to end the inning.

— Matt Barnes was responsible for the blown lead, allowing runners to reach first and second with one out with the Sox ahead 6-5. After getting pinch-hitter Span into a 2-2 count, the outfielder ripped a ball down the right field line, scoring both runners. The reliever got the next two batters out to end the inning.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— It was a wild third inning for the Sox, as they erased a three-run deficit by plating six runs of their own. With Jackie Bradley Jr. on third and Mookie Betts on first with one out, Brock Holt drove in Bradley Jr. with a single to left to cut the lead to two.

After J.D. Martinez loaded the bases with a single of his own, Mitch Moreland brought in a pair more to tie the game after Seager misplayed the the first baseman’s broken-bat chopper.

That’s when Bogaerts stepped in and came through with a huge three-run shot to make it 6-3.

— The Red Sox had a chance to add insurance in the eighth, putting runners on first and second with no outs, then loading the bases with two down, but were unable to cash in.

— The Red Sox put runners on first and second in the ninth with one out, but couldn’t find an equalizer.

— Betts, Martinez and Devers led Boston with two hits apiece. Holt, Bogaerts and Bradley Jr. each had one, while all other Red Sox went hitless.

TWEET OF THE NIGHT

Two dingers in as many nights for the shortstop.

Xander has not been kind to Mariners pitching. pic.twitter.com/w61JR5457j — NESN (@NESN) June 16, 2018

UP NEXT

The two sides will continue their four-game set Saturday night, with first pitch from Safeco Field set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Steven Wright is expected to get the ball for Boston and will be opposed by Wade LeBlanc.