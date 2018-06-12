Red Sox’s Carson Smith To Undergo Season-Ending Shoulder Surgery

Photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images

Carson Smith’s season is over.

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters before Tuesday night’s game against the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards that Smith will undergo shoulder surgery Wednesday. The procedure will end the reliever’s 2018 season, according to Red Sox head athletic trainer Brad Pearson.

Head athletic trainer Brad Pearson said that Carson Smith's surgery will keep him out the rest of 2018. Exactly what is fixed will be determined during the operation. Surgery is to create stability in shoulder. Capsule, labral damage possible — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) June 12, 2018

The Red Sox placed Smith on the 10-day disabled list May 15 after the right-hander injured his shoulder while throwing his glove out of frustration. The 28-year-old has appeared in just 29 games with Boston over three seasons since coming over in a trade with the Seattle Mariners in December 2015.

Smith owned a 3.77 ERA in 18 appearances spanning 14 1/3 innings this season after missing the majority of the 2016 and 2017 seasons while recovering from Tommy John surgery.

The Red Sox originally acquired Smith along with Roenis Elias in exchange for Wade Miley and Jonathan Aro. The hope was he’d be a mainstay at the back end of Boston’s bullpen, but it clearly hasn’t panned out to this point due to injuries.