Red Sox’s Chris Sale Talks What Makes Houston Astros’ Offense So Good

Chris Sale knew he had his work cut out for him facing a Houston Astros lineup.

The Boston Red Sox lefty gave up four runs on six hits in Friday night’s 7-3 loss at Minute Maid Park, but also was familiar with the Astros after facing them twice in the 2017 American League Division Series.

After the game, he credited Houston’s offense, saying the team winning the World Series in 2017 speaks to just how good they are.

