Red Sox Place Dustin Pedroia On Disabled List With Knee Inflammation

Dustin Pedroia is headed back to the disabled list.

Prior to Saturday’s game with the Houston Astros, the Boston Red Sox announced they had placed Pedroia on the 10-day DL with left knee inflammation. The star second baseman was a late scratch from Friday’s game because of soreness in the knee, which he had surgery on during the offseason. The move is retroactive to May 30.

Pedroia and outfielder Mookie Betts, who was placed on the 10-day DL Friday with an abdominal strain, will be replaced on the roster by lefty reliever Bobby Poyner and first baseman Sam Travis.

While the hope is that Pedroia simply is dealing with the ebbs and flows of recovery from major knee surgery, it’s fair to wonder whether he could be looking at another extended absence. cartilage restoration is a significant procedure for any player to go through, let alone a 34-year-old infielder.

After beginning the season on the DL, Pedroia was activated May 25 and went 1-for-11 with two walks and a run scored in three games.