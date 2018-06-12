Red Sox’s Eduardo Rodriguez Explains What Has Been Key To 2018 Success

Eduardo Rodriguez has had a solid start to the 2018 season for the Boston Red Sox.

The young left-hander has posted a 7-1 record with a 3.68 ERA in 12 starts for the Red Sox this season, and Boston is 11-1 in games started by Rodriguez this year.

Rodriguez will look to keep the good times rolling Tuesday night against the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards, and he told NESN’s Guerin Austin what has made him successful so far this season, highlighting his ability to mix all four of his pitches.

