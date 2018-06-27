Red Sox’s J.D. Martinez Breaks Down Game Preparation Amid Stellar Season

J.D. Martinez puts in the work, and it shows in his numbers.

The veteran slugger currently owns a .326 batting average to go along with 24 home runs and 61 RBIs. Martinez has exceeded expectations in his first season with the Boston Red Sox, which has a lot do to with his rigorous work ethic.

Following the Red Sox’s win over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday, Martinez explained the depths of his preparation on a game-by-game basis.

To hear from Martinez, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports