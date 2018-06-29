Red Sox’s Jackie Bradley Jr. ‘Feeling Good’ After Stellar Homestand

Jackie Bradley Jr. is starting to heat up.

The center fielder shined over the course of the Boston Red Sox’s six-game homestand, going 8-for-17 with two home runs and six RBIs.

After the Red Sox completed a season series sweep over the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday, Bradley caught up with NESN’s Jahmai Webster to talk about his recent tear.

To hear what JBJ had to say, check out the video above from “Red Sox Extra Innings,” presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports