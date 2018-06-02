Reggie Wayne Explains Why He Left Patriots (And It Wasn’t Because Of ‘Fun’)

Reggie Wayne’s time with the New England Patriots was fairly brief, but that doesn’t mean it lacked in fun.

Indeed, Wayne was with the Pats for just a few weeks before ultimately deciding to call it a career, something Philadelphia Eagles guard Brandon Brooks attempted to use as fodder to make his point that no one has fun with the Patriots. Brooks’ remarks were in light of comments made by ex-Patriot Cassius Marsh.

Of course, what Brooks said purely was speculative, and Friday evening, Wayne responded. The six-time Pro-Bowler indicated that it was not, in fact, “fun” that caused him to retire.

Take a listen to Wayne’s pointed comments on NFL Network’s “NFL Total Access”:

No fun in Foxborough? @reggiewayne_17 says that’s NOT why he left the Patriots.

“It was time for me to be an all pro dad.“

”I knew going into it, it was going to be different.“

”Bill Belichick isn’t a party planner.“ pic.twitter.com/3LU148gKQP — Lindsay Rhodes (@lindsay_rhodes) June 1, 2018

While Wayne’s comments only will do so much to deter people from taking shots at the Patriot Way, more and more players — past and present — have made it clear that the experience varies from person to person.

Thumbnail photo via Jim Dedmon/USA TODAY Sports Images