Remembering Paul Pierce’s NBA Finals Wheelchair Moment On 10th Anniversary

It’s hard to imagine we’ve reached the 10th anniversary of Game 1 of the 2008 NBA Finals, a matchup best remembered for Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce being escorted to the locker room in a wheelchair after suffering a knee injury in the third quarter.

Pierce waited a decade for an opportunity to play in the NBA Finals with the Boston Celtics, and for a moment, it looked like that dream had ended a little more than halfway into the series opener at TD Garden on June 5, 2008.

The Los Angeles Lakers were leading the Celtics in the third quarter when Kobe Bryant drove to the basket on Pierce and hit a layup to put L.A. up 62-58 with 6:49 left in the frame. Kendrick Perkins landed on Pierce’s foot, causing his knee to get stuck a bit, and the Celtics star immediately went to the floor holding his right knee in discomfort, filling the Garden with nervous energy.

Pierce had to be taken to the locker room in a wheelchair, which obviously led many people to believe the injury could have been serious.

The Celtics legend didn’t take long to return to the floor, though. Pierce came down the tunnel and onto the Boston bench with 5:29 remaining in the third quarter, and the mere sight of the captain got the crowd fired up.

Pierce checked back into the game with the Celtics leading 63-62, and then promptly hit two 3-pointers to help push Boston’s lead to 77-73 by the end of the third quarter. Pierce scored 14 of his 22 points in the third quarter as the C’s won 98-88.

“The Truth” would go on to win Finals MVP after the Celtics won the series with a Game 6 rout of the Lakers at the Garden.

Pierce has taken a lot of flak for this sequence. Did he really need a wheelchair for an injury that wasn’t significant? Probably not, but in the moment he wasn’t sure what the severity of the injury was, so you can imagine why he and the Celtics would want to take every precaution.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports