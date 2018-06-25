Ricardo Quaresma Scores Physics-Defying Goal For Portugal Vs. Iran

Ricardo Quaresma’s skills are worth the wait for soccer fans.

The Portugal winger scored a ridiculous goal Monday in his team’s 2018 FIFA World Cup Group B game against Iran. The goal was tied just before halftime, when Quaresma worked a neat one-two with Adrien Silva and scored on a one of the deftest strike’s we’ve seen so far in the tournament.

Quaresma’s “trivela,” a goal a player scores by shooting with the outside of his foot, came on his first World Cup start.

Quaresma has featured regularly for Portugal since deputing for his country in 2003. But he was omitted from Portugal’s World Cup squads in 2006, 2010 and 2014.

Now age 34, Quaresma has spectacularly shown Portugal, and fans who only watch the World Cup, what they’ve been missing all these years.

What a goal from @07RQuaresma #porira 🇵🇹 just before half time . — Patrick Kluivert (@PatrickKluivert) June 25, 2018

Sensational goal by Quaresma. Loves an outside of the foot curler. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) June 25, 2018

If Ricardo Quaresma scoring with a trivela on his first World Cup start at the age of 34 isn't a metaphor for never giving up on your dreams, I don't know what is. — Tom Williams (@tomwfootball) June 25, 2018

Portugal leads Iran 1-0 in the second half.