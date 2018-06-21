Rick Porcello Able To Utilize All Pitches In Thursday’s Win Vs. Twins

Rick Porcello pitched a gem Thursday afternoon.

The Boston Red Sox right-hander tossed seven scoreless innings while striking out five in Boston’s convincing 9-2 win over the Minnesota Twins at Target Field.

He’s been brilliant in his last five starts — going 3-1 with a 2.81 ERA over 32 innings of work. Porcello’s issued just nine walks while striking out 29 batters.

The pitcher utilized all his pitches on the bump Thursday, which he said led to his solid outing as he improved to 9-3 on the season. But he also praised the offense, noting the strong game they had at the dish.

To hear all of Porcello’s comments, check out the “Red Sox Extra Innings” video above, presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Jeffrey Becker/USA TODAY Sports Images