Rick Porcello Praises Red Sox Offense In 9-6 Victory Over Angels

The Boston Red Sox offense answered the call not once, but twice in Wednesday’s 9-6 victory over the Los Angeles Angels.

Thanks to a trio of homers in the second inning, the Red Sox went ahead 6-0, but saw the lead erased over time thanks to a tough inning from starter Rick Porcello, as well as the bullpen. But the offense responded in the seventh and eighth, adding three runs to secure the victory in a crazy night at Fenway Park.

After the game, Porcello was gushing over the performance of the offense to ensure Boston got the win.

To hear what the right-hander had to say, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.