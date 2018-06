Photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports

Rick Porcello takes his 8-3 record to Target Field as the Boston Red Sox look to avoid being swept by the Minnesota Twins on Thursday afternoon.

Porcello gave up seven hits and four earned runs over six innings in his last start — a no-decision against the Seattle Mariners.

