Rob Gronkowski Confirms He’ll Attend Mandatory Patriots Minicamp

Photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images

Rob Gronkowski will be back on the field with his New England Patriots teammates this week.

The star tight end, who has skipped all voluntary team workouts and practices this spring, confirmed Sunday he will take part in the Patriots’ three-day mandatory minicamp, which begins Tuesday outside Gillette Stadium.

“We’ve got mandatory minicamp this week, so I’ll be there this week,” Gronkowski told reporters at the Buzz Off for Kids With Cancer charity event, via CBS Boston. “I’ll be full go. I’m looking forward to it. Can’t wait to get back to work. I’m excited.”

Gronkowski and Patriots quarterback Tom Brady both have been absent from organized team activities thus far, choosing not to attend the team’s first six full-squad practices. New England will hold four more voluntary OTAs after minicamp concludes.

Gronkowski, whose absence reportedly has been primarily contract-driven, earned first-team All-Pro honors for the fifth time in his career last season, leading all Patriots pass catchers with 69 receptions for 1,084 yards and eight touchdowns in 14 games.

Brady is expected back this week, as well, with Patriots owner Robert Kraft saying last month the 40-year-old is “excited” for minicamp.