Rob Gronkowski Responds To Wild Day Of Patriots Trade Rumors: “Fake News”

Friday was a strange day for the New England Patriots and, especially Rob Gronkowski.

Rumors of the Patriots trading the All-Pro tight end began circling early in the morning. Some truly bizarre internet mayhem ensued, headlined by the NFL world giving its undivided attention to a faceless Reddit user who correctly predicted Julian Edelman’s potential PED suspension a day before national media reported it. But once the dust settled, Gronkowski still was a Patriot, and his team reportedly never considered trading him.

Some reporters remain convinced otherwise, however, and their “information” is, at the very least, fascinating.

The question, then, is how does Gronk feel all about the hysteria?

The 29-year-old was at Woburn Memorial High School in Woburn, Mass., on Saturday for a football camp, where he was asked about all the trade buzz. And, well, his responce was identical to that of his brother, Chris Gronkowski.

Watch Gronkowski react to the trade rumors in the video below, via WBZ’s Lisa Gresci:

I asked @RobGronkowski what he thought about the rumors about him being traded and he didn’t hold back @wbz he’s not about that fake news life. pic.twitter.com/znL6xHAuIU — Lisa Gresci (@Lisa_Gresci) June 9, 2018

Well, that shout settle that … for now.

After the camp, Gronk departed for New York, where his horse, Gronk, will compete in the 2018 Belmont Stakes.

Up next for Gronk?! He’s headed to see his horse race in NY @wbz pic.twitter.com/sFlWVEoFfV — Lisa Gresci (@Lisa_Gresci) June 9, 2018

So, will Gronkowski still be a Patriot this time next week?

Stay tuned.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images