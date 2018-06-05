Roger Clemens’ Son, Kody Clemens, Picked On Day 2 Of 2018 MLB Draft

Photo via YouTube screengrab

Day 2 of the 2018 Major League Baseball Draft started with a bang.

The Detroit Tigers selected Kody Clemens — son of former major league pitcher Roger Clemens — with the first pick of the third round (79th overall) Tuesday.

Kody is a second baseman for the University of Texas, where he earned Big 12 Conference Player of the Year honors this season. He’s hitting .346 with 21 home runs, 68 RBIs and a .433 on-base percentage as a junior after spending most of his sophomore season as a designated hitter following Tommy John surgery in August 2016.

This marks the second time Kody has been drafted, as the Houston Astros selected him in the 35th round out of high school before he went to Texas. His older brothers, Koby and Kacy, were drafted in previous years, too, so baseball certainly runs in the Clemens’ blood.

Roger Clemens, of course, had an illustrious major league career, winning 354 games, seven Cy Young Awards and two World Series titles over the course of 24 years split between the Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays, New York Yankees and Houston Astros.