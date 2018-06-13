Titans’ Running Back Dion Lewis Believes He’s Good Fit In Tennessee

Photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images

Dion Lewis is on his third NFL roster with the Tennessee Titans, but already feels right at home just a few months after signing with his new team.

Lewis inked a four-year, $19.8 million contract with Tennessee in March after being with New England Patriots since 2015. He finished out 2017 with a career-high 896 rushing yards with six touchdowns and caught 32 passes and averaged 5.0 yards per carry.

The running back provides the Titans with the depth in the backfield they were missing last season, and told A to Z Sports’ Luke Worsham he feels he’s a good fit for the organization.

“I think I fit pretty well in it. You know, I’ve been in a lot of different schemes in my career so I’m going to try and adjust to whatever the coaches ask me to do,” Lewis said, via Worsham. “I’m just going to come in and work hard like I always do and try to carve myself out a role. Whatever the coaches ask of me, that’s what I’ll do.”

While he’s looking forward to competing on the field, he also is excited to share the backfield with fellow running back Derrick Henry.

“(Henry and I) have been working great together, we compete in agility drills and in practice, stuff like that,” Lewis said. “We also help each other — we’re both learning a new system at the same time. So we try to help each other and go together.”

Lewis will face his old team on Nov. 11 when the Titans host the Patriots at Nissan Stadium.