Russia Vs. Egypt Live Stream: Watch 2018 World Cup Game Online

Group A play resumes Tuesday when leaders Russia (via the goal difference tiebreaker) take on Egypt in a pivotal matchup.

Egypt suffered a 1-0 defeat to Uruguay on the second day of the 2018 World Cup, which makes this game a must-win if they want to reach the knockout round in Russia. The Russians are in fine form after a 5-0 victory over Saudi Arabia in the opening game of the tournament.

All eyes will be on injured Egypt forward Mohammed Salah. The superstar goal scorer didn’t play in the first group stage game.

Here’s how to watch Russia vs. Egypt online.

When: Tuesday, June 19, at 2 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FuboTV, FOX Sports GO