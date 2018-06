Photo via Tim Groothuis/Witters Sport via USA TODAY Sports

The 2018 World Cup begins Thursday with host nation Russia kicking off Group A play against Saudi Arabia.

Only one host nation in the past 20 years has failed to reach the knockout round of the tournament (South Africa in 2010), and Russia doesn’t have a particularly hard group alongside Uruguay, Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

Here’s how to watch Russia vs. Saudi Arabia online.

When: Thursday, June 14, at 11 a.m. ET

Live Stream: FuboTV, FOX Sports GO