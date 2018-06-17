San Francisco Brewery Trolls LeBron James With Bluntly Named Beer

For the second straight season, the Golden State Warriors made quick work of LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

James took his game to new heights throughout the Cavs’ playoff run, but it proved to be no match against the Warriors, who claimed the title with a decisive four-game sweep.

As if James’ sixth NBA Finals loss wasn’t enough, one San Francisco brewery decided to pile onto the star forward’s shortcomings with a new beer aptly called “LeBron Tears.”

Here’s the full description of the beer, courtesy of Barebottle Brewing Company’s official Instagram page:

Lebron Tears

6.5% ABV – Hazy IPA

Little known fact: KD, Steph, and Klay take opposing teams’ hopes and dreams, and turn them into soul crushing 3-pointers. We took the tears from Sir James’ Game 1 loss and distilled them into a hazy IPA, just for you. We also decided that Tears pair well with Mosaic hops. Sad!

While James likely will stay away from this particular brew, it wouldn’t be shocking if any Warriors players tried it out, especially Draymond Green.

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports