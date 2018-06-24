Saudi Arabia Vs. Egypt Betting: Odds, Picks For World Cup 2018 Game

Photo via Tim Groothuis/USA TODAY Sports Images

Will Egypt or Saudi Arabia leave Russia with their heads high?

The teams will face off at 10 a.m. ET on Monday in their last 2018 FIFA World Cup Group A game. They already have been eliminated from World Cup contention, having lost their first two outings, but are nevertheless keen to end their respective World Cup adventures with a win. Oddsmakers peg Egypt as the favorite in this game.

Let’s look at the Saudi Arabia vs. Egypt betting lines.

Current betting line (via OddsShark.com):

Saudi Arabia win: +365

Egypt win: -125

Draw: +260

Total goals: 2.5

OVER: +110

Under: -130

NESN.com’s picks: draw, under

Egypt and Saudi Arabia have been two of the more hopeless teams in the World Cup, with results sending their campaigns from bad to worse. The teams appear closely matched, although Egypt has more recognizable stars and a clearer game plan. Nevertheless, we expect this game to unfold with a friendly spirit and the teams to play to a draw. Bet on that result.

Three or more goals appears to be an unrealistic expectation from this game. The teams have struggled to establish rhythm or build confidence during the game, so we can imagine just a couple of goals, most likely from set-piece situations. Take the under.