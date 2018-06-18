Saudi Arabia World Cup Plane Catches Fire; Watch Scary Mid-Air Video

Saudi Arabia’s time in Russia has gone from bad to worse.

The plane carrying Saudi Arabia’s 2018 FIFA World Cup team caught fire Monday night near Rostov, Russia, and was forced to make an emergency landing at the city’s airport, according to multiple media outlets. Twitter user @Nsports24 used Twitter to share harrowing video of flames shooting from underneath the right wing.

فيديو لتصوير لحظة إشتعال النار في جناح الطائرة .. pic.twitter.com/vqquyDQI5V — اخبار كرة القدم (@Nsports24) June 18, 2018

The Russian Airlines Airbus A319-100 landed safely in Rostov.

Saudi Arabia’s soccer federation released a statement on the plane incident and shared photos of the players calmly exiting the plane.

“The Saudi Football Federation wishes to reassure everyone about the safety of all members of the mission of the national team after a minor technical malfunction in an engine,” the statement reads, per The Mirror. “The plane landed a few minutes ago at Rostov on Don Airport, and UNOMIG personnel are now safely heading to their residence.”

📷 | Национальная сборная благополучно добралась до Ростова-на-Дону pic.twitter.com/9W4jTfCqRa — Сборная КСА по футболу (@SaudiNT_RU) June 18, 2018

Saudi Arabia’s airplane drama follows its 5-0 loss to Russia in the opening game of World Cup 2018. Saudi Arabia was flying to Rostov where it will take on Uruguay on Wednesday in Group A.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Groothuis/Witters Sport/USA TODAY Sports Images