Senegal Vs. Colombia Betting: Odds, Picks For World Cup 2018 Game

The 2018 FIFA World Cup lives of Senegal and Colombia are on the line.

The teams will meet at 10 a.m. ET on Thursday in their final World Cup 2018 Group H game. Colombia enters the game in third place in Group H, and must win in order to progress to the Round of 16, but a draw leaves the South Americans at the mercy of the Poland vs. Japan result.

Second-place Senegal only needs to avoid defeat to clinch a place in the knockout phase of the tournament. Oddsmakers peg Colombia as the slight favorite.

Let’s look at the Senegal vs. Colombia betting lines:

Current betting line (via OddsShark.com):

Senegal win: +350

Colombia win: -120

Draw: +260

Total goals: 2.5

OVER: +105

Under: -125

NESN.com’s picks: Draw, under

The teams’ respective performances have hit peaks and valleys during World Cup 2018. Will the tactically adept Senegal that beat Poland appear, or will the free-wheeling but overexposed side that drew Japan show up against Colombia? The same goes for Colombia, which lost to Japan before throttling Poland. Given the high-stakes nature of Senegal vs. Colombia, we’re picking a draw between these two cautious and capable sides.

Colombia might control the run of play and create more chances, but Senegal will be dangerous on the counter-attack. Their respective approaches probably will yield a low-scoring game, with coaches fearful of the attacking potency their opponents have demonstrated in Russia. Bet on the under.