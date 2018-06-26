Serbia Vs. Brazil Betting: Odds, Picks For World Cup 2018 Game

Photo via Tim Groothuis/USA TODAY Sports Images

Brazil and Serbia can end each other’s 2018 FIFA World Cup dream with a rude awakening.

The teams will meet at 2 p.m. ET on Wednesday in their final World Cup 2018 Group E game. Brazil enters the game atop the group standings, but leads second-place Switzerland on goal differential and third-place Serbia by one point. The final Group E standings will hinge on the outcome of this game and Switzerland vs. Costa Rica. Nevertheless, the oddsmakers believe favorites Brazil will win, sparing the soccer world of heart-stopping drama.

Let’s look at the Serbia vs. Brazil betting lines:

Current betting line (via OddsShark.com):

Serbia win: +550

Brazil win: -200

Draw: +340

Total goals: 2.5

OVER: -120

Under: +100

NESN.com’s picks: Brazil win, over

Serbia suffered a dramatic loss to Switzerland on Gameday 2, and its task only has grown more difficult. The Europeans looked physically and mentally spent following the game, and we don’t believe it can recover its best form with the test vs. Brazil looming large. Brazil looks headed in the opposite direction, despite failing to meet World Cup 2018 expectations so far, and will overpower Serbia with its growing vigor. Bet on Brazil.

Serbia’s defense is won’t be able to keep Brazil at bay for long. Brazil is due for a breakout game, and this could be it, as Serbia has conceded more goals with each passing game. While we expect Brazil’s defense to be tight enough to contain Serbia, it might concede one from a set piece or on a fluke event. The over appears to be the best bet here.