Serbia Vs. Switzerland Betting: Odds, Picks For World Cup 2018 Game

Serbia can position itself as a 2018 FIFA World Cup Cinderella side by solving the riddle that is Switzerland.

The teams will face off at 2 p.m. ET on Friday in their second World Cup 2018 Group E game. Sixth-ranked Switzerland hopes to build on its encouraing draw with Brazil in their World Cup opener, while 34th-ranked Serbia can progress to the Round of 16 with an improbable second win of the tournament.

Let’s look at the Serbia vs. Switzerland betting lines.

Current betting line (via OddsShark.com):

Serbia win: +165

Switzerland win: +195

Draw: +205

Total goals: 2

OVER: +100

Under: -120

NESN.com’s picks: Draw, under

The results of the Group E openers dramatically increased the stakes in this game, giving the winning team the chance to take a giant step toward the knockout rounds at the other’s expense. But we expect Serbia and Switzerland to freeze under the pressure and miss the chance to rule their Group E destiny. The odds are narrow for a reason. Bet on the draw.

Serbia and Switzerland aren’t known for their goal-scoring prowess, and World Cup 2018 is trending tactically toward defensive conservatism. That only can mean one thing: a low- or no-scoring game. Take the under.