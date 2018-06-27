Shaquille O’Neal Absolutely Amazed By Rob Gronkowski’s Partying Skills

Photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images

Shaquille O’Neal has an interesting scouting report on Rob Gronkowski.

“He’s the craziest white guy I’ve ever seen in my life,” Shaq said Tuesday on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” while talking about a recent night he spent with the New England Patriots tight end.

O’Neal was DJing at a party in Miami back in March when Gronkowski hopped on his shoulders, creating a hilarious scene featuring two very large and very entertaining sports figures.

The party ran from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m., according to Shaq, who also said Gronk was drinking water the whole time.

The only thing more impressive than Gronk’s energy was Shaq’s strength, which was on full display as the All-Pro jumped onto the former NBA star’s shoulders and continued partying.