Should Celtics Really Be ‘Wary’ Of Trading Jaylen Brown For Kawhi Leonard?

If reports of Kawhi Leonard’s commitment to Los Angeles are true, then speculating about potential trades involving the San Antonio Spurs star probably is pointless.

Still, the Boston Celtics perhaps are the team best equipped to make a deal, so it would be unwise eliminate them from the discussion.

Boston could offer a variety of packages for Leonard, but many feel Jaylen Brown would be the most logical centerpiece. The 21-year-old guard is immensely talented, but fellow youngster Jayson Tatum has more upside, and likely is the more “untouchable” of the two.

But should Boston really consider parting with Brown? ESPN’s Zach Lowe, for one, believes the Celtics would be unwise to part with the Cal product.

“It might sound ridiculous, but Boston will be wary of including Brown, even if they get to speak with Leonard about re-signing,” Lowe wrote Wednesday. “The Celtics are set up to contend for at least 10 years. The Irving/Hayward/Horford trio should carry them now. Brown and Tatum take over later.

“Flipping Brown for Leonard tilts Boston more toward the present, and chips away at what looks like a bright future stretching well beyond 2025. To maintain that present-future balance, it makes more sense to use Hayward or Irving as the centerpiece of any Leonard trade. Boston does not appear inclined to go that route — at least not now.”

Lowe polished off his take with this gem:

“There’s also this: What if Brown is on a path to becoming the next Kawhi Leonard?”

OK, let’s pump the brakes.

At the end of the day, the chances of seeing the Celtics deal Brown — or any player, for that matter — for Leonard appear slimmer than ever. But if he suddenly develops an interest in Boston, then the Celtics obviously should consider pulling the trigger on a deal — so long as it doesn’t include Brown.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images