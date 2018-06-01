Some Cavs Believe Refs ‘F—ed’ Them In Game 1; Do They Have A Case?

Yeah, J.R. Smith messed up. But Smith’s intellectual flatulence wasn’t what had the Cleveland Cavaliers so incensed after Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

With about 36 seconds remaining in regulation Thursday night, LeBron James drew an offensive foul on Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant. Yet in an NBA rarity, the officials reviewed the play to determine whether James was in the restricted area while taking the charge and actually overturned the call to a blocking foul on James — even though he was, in fact, outside the restricted area.

It was a huge call; instead of the Cavs getting the ball with a 2-point lead and 30 seconds to play, Durant sunk two free throws to tie the score, setting up Smith’s gaffe and Golden State’s eventual overtime win.

According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, the overturned call made by head referee Ken Mauer and his crew did not sit well in Cleveland’s locker room.

Four words I’ve heard more than once being muttered under Cleveland personnel’s breaths in the Cavs postgame locker room: “Ken Mauer f***ed us” — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) June 1, 2018

Cavs coach Tyronn Lue didn’t keep his criticisms under his breath.

Tyronn Lue wasn't pleased with the officials overturning Durant's offensive foul: pic.twitter.com/1ugK7Xgfzg — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 1, 2018

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, meanwhile, said on ABC’s postgame coverage he’s never seen James so angry in his career.

“I can’t say what he said when he was not on microphone, but I’ll just say that LeBron felt like they got the wrong end of the stick (Thursday night) — just a lot more stronger than that,” Windhorst said, via Business Insider.

“They’re angry at the block/charge call reversal. They feel like by the letter of the law it may have been right, but by the spirit of the law it wasn’t.”

Indeed, the officials technically weren’t wrong in overturning the call. A review of a blocking foul or charge only can be initiated to determine whether a player is in the restricted area, but during that review, refs also can look at whether the defender was in legal guarding position and overturn the call based on that if they see fit.

Intuitively, it’s not the best rule, as other subjective foul calls aren’t reviewable. So, yes, you could make a case the Cavs got screwed on the call, even though many believe James initially should have been called for a blocking foul.

And Smith’s blunder — followed by an abysmal overtime period — made the officials’ decision sting that much more.

