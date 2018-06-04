Some Warriors Players ‘Disturbed By’ Kendrick Perkins Incident With Stephen Curry, Per ESPN

Kendrick Perkins has yet to play in the 2018 NBA Finals, but that hasn’t prevented the veteran center from riling up the Cleveland Cavaliers’ opponent.

ESPN’s Chris Haynes reported Monday morning that “multiple Golden State Warriors players told ESPN they were disturbed by Kendrick Perkins’ reluctance to move his knees and feet as Stephen Curry backed into the Cleveland Cavaliers big man at the end of the third quarter, resulting in a verbal confrontation between the two.”

Here’s a look at the incident:

Curry was upset that Perkins didn't move his legs out of the way pic.twitter.com/gCwhOygFS4 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 4, 2018

Perkins doesn’t have to move out of the way, especially if he’s sitting down, but most players probably would have moved their legs in a bit to avoid contact with an opponent who’s in the game.

Curry told Haynes “no comment” when the ESPN reporter asked about the situation.

This isn’t the first time Perkins has gotten into a verbal spat with someone this postseason. He had a war of words with rapper Drake in Toronto during the Cavs’ second-round playoff series against the Raptors.

Perkins has yet to play in Cleveland’s postseason run, and it’s unlikely he’ll ever see the floor versus a small-ball lineup team like the Warriors.

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports