South Korea Vs. Germany Betting: Odds, Picks For World Cup 2018 Game

Anything can happen on the third, and final, gameday of 2018 FIFA World Cup Group F play.

South Korea will take on Germany at 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday in their group-stage finale. The teams both still can progress to the Round of 16 but they must win this decisive game and hope the Mexico vs. Sweden result breaks their respective way. Oddsmakers believe Germany will defeat South Korea but the defending champion must prove its mettle on the field.

Let’s look at the South Korea vs. Germany betting lines:

Current betting line (via OddsShark.com):

South Korea win: +1300

Germany win: -550

Draw: +625

Total goals: 3

OVER: -130

Under: +110

NESN.com’s picks: Germany win, over

South Korea’s prospects of victory are faint, given its average World Cup 2018 performances so far. We expect the Taeguk Warriors to raise their game, despite captain Ki Sung-Yeung’s absence due to injury, but Germany still is too powerful and undoubtedly will cope with South Korea’s best effort. Bet on Germany.

Germany has yet to hit full attacking throttle, and its best chance to produce a goal explosion comes against South Korea. We’re expecting Germany to score at least twice. “Die Nationalmannschaft,” as Germany is known, will be without suspended defender Jerome Boateng, but Mats Hummels might return to the back line after recovering from a neck injury. The defensive upheaval gives South Korea a better opportunity to score, which we believe it will do. Bet on the over.