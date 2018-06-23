South Korea Vs. Mexico Live Stream: Watch World Cup 2018 Game Online

Photo via Tim Groothuis/USA TODAY Sports Images

Mexico wants nothing more than for the good times to keep rolling in Russia.

Mexico will face South Korea at 11 a.m. ET on Saturday in their second of three 2018 FIFA World Cup Group F games. Brimming with confidence following its World Cup-opening upset win over Germany, El Tri can clinch a spot in the Round of 16 with another win. South Korea needs a win or draw against Mexico to have a chance of progressing to the knockout stage of the tournament.

Here’s how to watch South Korea vs. Mexico online.

When: Saturday, June 23, at 11 a.m. ET

Live Stream: FuboTV, FOX Sports GO