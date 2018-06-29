South Korean Embassy Receives Mexican Beer After World Cup Victory Vs. Germany

Photo via Tim Groothuis/Witters Sport via USA TODAY Sports Images

Mexico put its 2018 FIFA World Cup future in doubt Wednesday after the team fell 3-0 to Sweden, surrendering control of Group F.

However, Germany suffered what likely was the most shocking loss of the tournament when South Korea, the lowest-ranked team in the group, eliminated the reigning champions with a 2-0 win. The victory allowed Mexico to stay in the runner-up spot in Group F, and its fanbase did not let its gratitude go unnoticed.

Estrella Jalisco, the official beer of the Mexican team, shipped some cases of the beverage to the South Korean embassy in Washington D.C.

Showing thanks to our South Korean friends as the official beer of @miseleccionmxEN Cheers to you, hermano 🇰🇷 ya eres Mexicano 🇲🇽#VamosPorLaEstrella #FIFAWorldCup #ProudPartner pic.twitter.com/mM03ZrTQNo — EstrellaJalisco (@EstrellaJalisco) June 27, 2018

The note reads:

“To our South Korean amigos,

As the official beer of the Mexican National Team, Estrella Jalisco would like to congratulate you on a great effort at this year’s World Cup and today’s big win. On behalf of Mexico fans everywhere, we just want to say thank you: you’re officially part of la familia.”

Mexico’s next match is set for Monday against Brazil at 10 a.m. ET.