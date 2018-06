Photo via Leonel de Castro/Global Images/Sipa USA via USA TODAY Sports

Spain and Morocco will meet in their final Group B match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup on Monday in Russia.

After a thrilling 3-3 draw against Portugal in its tournament opener, Spain responded with a narrow 1-0 victory over Iran. Morocco, on the other hand, was on the wrong end of tight 1-0 contests against both Portugal and Iran.

Here’s how to watch Spain vs. Morocco online:

When: Monday, June 25 at 2 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FuboTV , FOX Sports GO