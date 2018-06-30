Spain Vs. Russia Betting: Odds, Picks For World Cup 2018 Game

Photo via Leonel de Castro/Global Images/Sipa USA via USA TODAY Sports Images

Can the host country continue to make a run in the 2018 FIFA World Cup?

Russia made its mark on the tournament by advancing to the Round of 16 after finishing second in Group A. But its first match in the elimination stage is sure to be a challenging one, as it will square off against the winner of Group B, Spain, on Sunday at 10 a.m. ET.

Let’s look at the Spain vs. Russia betting lines:

Current betting line (via OddsShark)

Spain win: -170

Russia win: +525

Draw: +290

Total goals: 2.5

OVER: +100

Under: -120

NESN.com’s picks: Spain, over

Spain hasn’t been overly sharp this tournament, but it still always is tough to pick against them. They have a good bit of experience on their side, and though their defense hasn’t played as well as it could to date, one can’t help but think they’ll find a way to stifle the Russian offense enough to let their offense take control and claim victory. Take Spain.

Russia has done a fine job scoring this tournament, and Spain possesses plenty of dangerous offensive threats of its own. While in all likelihood this will be an even match, expect it to be so whilst featuring plenty of offense. Go with the over.