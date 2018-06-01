Stephen A. Smith Crushes J.R. Smith Over ‘Brain-Dead’ Game 1 Mistake

J.R. Smith accomplished something very impressive Thursday night: He rendered Stephen A. Smith speechless.

Well, almost.

The Cleveland Cavaliers guard screwed the pooch in Game 1 of the NBA Finals when he dribbled out the clock after grabbing an offensive rebound off George Hill’s missed free throw with 4.7 seconds remaining in regulation. The score was tied, but J.R. Smith seemingly thought the Cavs had the lead, although he later claimed he knew the situation and thought Cleveland was going to call a timeout.

The decision was puzzling, to say the least, and it ultimately cost the Cavs, as the Golden State Warriors dominated in overtime en route to a 124-114 win. It also evidently was one of the dumbest things Stephen A. Smith has ever seen on a basketball court, as the ESPN pundit absolutely destroyed J.R. Smith for the mistake after the game, calling it both “brain-dead” and “idiotic” while trying to find adjectives strong enough to express his dismay.

Check out Stephen A.’s rant below.

It’s hard to argue with any of that. J.R. Smith insisted he knew the score, but it’s hard to believe given how he reacted after snagging the offensive rebound. LeBron James was calling for the ball, yet Smith dribbled it back beyond the arc before inexplicably firing it into the corner.

It was a strange scene. And perhaps nothing proves that more than Stephen A. Smith, who’s always had the gift of gab, fumbling around for words shortly after Cleveland’s loss.

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images