Stephen Jackson Believes This Team Is Best Fit For LeBron James In Free Agency

Stop us if you’ve heard this before: LeBron James could be a free agent this summer.

The Cleveland Cavaliers star has the option to opt out of his contract with the Cavs and enter the open market after the season ends. Rumors have swirled for some time connecting James to the Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers, Houston Rockets and most recently the Boston Celtics.

While the Lakers and Sixers appear to be the frontrunners for King James’ services should he leave The Land, one former NBA player believes there’s another destination that is the perfect fit for the 33-year-old star.

Stephen Jackson went on FOX Sports 1’s “Speak For Yourself” on Tuesday and explained why James should head south to The Lone Star State to join Gregg Popovich, Kawhi Leonard and the San Antonio Spurs.

"I definitely see LeBron leaving… San Antonio is the best spot. He'll be coached, he'll be with the best two-way player in the game and an organization that's used to winning." — @DaTrillStak5 pic.twitter.com/tNjRsIRpg4 — Speak For Yourself (@SFY) June 5, 2018

If the Spurs do covet James, and why wouldn’t they, San Antonio will have to iron out a few things in order to pursue the NBA legend.

First, they’ll have to work out their issues with Leonard, who played in just nine games this season and reportedly is at odds with the organization. If they are able to convince Leonard to come back into the fold, then they’ll likely have to part ways with LaMarcus Aldridge in order to absorb the max contract James will require.

James and Leonard on the same team certainly would present issues for the Rockets and Golden State Warriors, but it still seems more likely that James will head to Tinsel Town or Philly before he would defend The Alamo.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images