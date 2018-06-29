Steve Pearce ‘Excited’ To Join Red Sox After Trade From Blue Jays

Steve Pearce has been a journeyman throughout his Major League Baseball career, and he added another team to his résumé Thursday night.

The Toronto Blue Jays traded Pearce to the Boston Red Sox late Thursday, marking the seventh team the 35-year-old has played for. In fact, with the trade to the Red Sox, Pearce now has been a member of every American League East franchise.

Prior to Pearce’s Boston debut Friday night against the New York Yankees, the ultra-utility man explained the emotions he felt as he learned of the trade to the Sox.

