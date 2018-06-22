Steven Wright, Wade LeBlanc Look To Continue Dominance For Their Teams

Both Steven Wright and Wade LeBlanc aren’t necessarily known for throwing high-speed pitches, but rather for how they dominate on the mound while barely reaching 90 mph on the radar.

While Seattle Mariners southpaw LeBlanc has pitched well this season toting a 2.63 ERA through nine starts, Wright has been bringing his best stuff since transitioning back to a starter with a 1.23 ERA.

NESN’s Tom Caron, Lenny DiNardo and Steven Lyons break down the starting pitchers for both teams, as well as what makes Wright’s knuckleball nearly unhittable.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images