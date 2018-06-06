Stores In Washington D.C. Area Already Promoting Capitals Championship Apparel

Photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports

If you are a Washington Capitals fan and you believe in curses/jinxes, then you probably won’t be thrilled that several sporting goods stores in the Washington D.C. area already are promoting Caps Stanley Cup championship apparel.

The Washington Post posted pictures of local Modell’s Sporting Goods and Dick’s Sporting Goods stores promoting Stanley Cup champions merchandise with the Capitals still one victory away from winning a title.

It’s a smart move from a marketing perspective: you want fans to know you’ll have the apparel soon after the Capitals clinch.

But for a Caps franchise that’s never lifted the Stanley Cup and has suffered many heartbreaking losses in its playoff history, you can understand why some fans would be worried about this development jinxing the team.

Washington does have plenty of room for error, though. The Capitals lead the Stanley Cup Final 3-1 entering Thursday night’s Game 5 against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena.